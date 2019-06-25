General Hospital spoilers: Neil and Ava’s hot hookup?

For General Hospital fans pitching a fit about Neil (Joe Flanigan) and Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) possibly hooking up, I have good news for you — it isn’t gonna happen. The writing is on the wall for a Neil hookup in the near future, but it’s not who you think.

For one thing, Neil is too good for Alexis. Not that she doesn’t deserve a good man, but her taste in partners leans to the unsavory side. Among her baby daddies are Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Julian (William deVry), both law-defiling mobsters, although devastatingly handsome and suave.

Neil is a good guy who risked his reputation and career to help Alexis’ daughter Kristina (Lexi Ainsworth) escape from a cult, and he didn’t break too many laws doing it.

Neil has told fellow shrink Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) that he has feelings for a patient. General Hospital fans assume this is Alexis. Would Neil cross the line and date a patient in breach of the law and ethics code?

That would be scandalously soapy. But even more devilishly delicious is the hook-up waiting to happen with Ava (Maura West).

Naysayers, listen up. The clues are so obvious.

First off, they have something significant in common. They have both lost a daughter. Shared tragedy tends to bond even the strangest of bedfellows.

Second, he’s a shrink with a soft spot for tortured ladies, as evidenced by his obvious interest in Alexis.

Third, Ava is one step away from the deep end, and someone is about to push her in. Yesterday, we saw her confirm an appointment for a date with her dead daughter. Oh, she thought about it, but in the end, she decided to accept. This can’t end well.

Fourth, the hyenas at Crimson are hijacking her story, stringing her along by assuring the wounded woman that she will be on the cover with a sympathetic story written about her. Wrong!

Ava’s about to be the victim of character assassination, public humiliation and devastated when Kiki (Hayley Erin) doesn’t show up.

Who will pick up the pieces? Neil of course! He has no history with her bad side, is a professional helper, and needs a distraction.

Face it GH fans, Nava is a super soapy train wreck waiting to happen!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.