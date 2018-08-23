General Hospital spoilers: Mike has a fright, Drew is given a red flag about Margaux, Sonny and Felix have a frank talk

General Hospital spoilers for the Friday August 24, 2018 episode of ABC’s sudser reveal that a ton of emotion is on tap as the Corinthos family must come to grip with a harsh reality for one of its members.

Mike (Max Gail) has a terrible, frightening scare. His cognitive condition has been steadily worsening, but explosive show spoilers reveal that his life is nearly at its end.

This realization sends Sonny (Maurice Benard) into distress. Who can he talk to? Carly (Laura Wright has her own set of dicey issues. He can’t talk to Michael, (Chad Duell), he’s still grieving the loss of his newborn.

Felix (Marc Anthony Samuel) will be the rock that Sonny needs. On Friday these tow have a heart to heart about Mike.

Meanwhile, Drew (Billy Miller) and Margaux (Elizabeth Hendrickson) continue to do the flirty dance. But someone isn’t sure it’s a good idea. Stone Cold tells Drew that not all is as it seems with the new D.A.

There are some upcoming General Hospital television scheduling changes to report: GH will be pre-empted on Wednesday August 29, Thursday August 30, Friday August 31, and Monday September 3.

