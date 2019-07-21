General Hospital spoilers: Laura advises Lulu, Jax confronts Nina, and Stella has a love child?

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Monday’s episode is full of drama and trauma, and one you don’t want to miss!

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and Dr. Neil Byrne (Joe Flanigan) meet to talk, which isn’t such a good idea given the fact that he has feelings for her. Is there a man on earth who can resist Alexis Davis?!

Do you think that Neil should either stop seeing her in public if he wants to be her therapist or just end all professional ties?

Elsewhere, Jax (Ingo Rademacher) puts it on the line with Nina (Cynthia Watros) saying she’s keeping something from him.

For her part, Nina seems to know that she can’t entirely trust her new boss and is playing all of the cards she can, including hitting up Curtis (Donnell Turner) for info.

Nina is a smart cookie, and everyone should now be on their toes with sketchy Hayden (Rebecca Budig) a part of the company.

Does straight arrow Stella (Vernee Watson) have a secret love child? Something shady is being talked about between her and Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry), and it points to subterfuge.

Is Ava (Maura West) batting her eyelashes at Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) when she asks about his psychic connection? Could these two possibly have something in the future? He doesn’t flirt back, his guilty conscience is worrying him about what the psychic knows about him.

Poor Lulu (Emme Rylan). If she didn’t have mom Laura (Genie Francis) in her life, she’d be stuck with Maxie (Kirsten Storms) as an adviser and we all know how well that would turn out.

Instead, Laura tells Lulu to either fight for her marriage or fold like a cheap suit.

Speaking of Dante (Dominic Zamprogna), his parents get busy talking about their MIA son. Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) spend time together, rehashing his status.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.