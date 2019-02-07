General Hospital spoilers: Joe Flanigan cast as Neil

Joe Flanigan was cast as Neil on General Hospital. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Globe-Photos

General Hospital spoilers are heating up with the onset of February sweeps. New faces will be seen around Port Charles in the upcoming weeks but one, in particular, has piqued some interest.

Cliffhanger Fridays have always been a soap thing. General Hospital loves to drop bombs on viewers before the weekend so they can ponder what will happen next and develop their own conclusions from the latest storylines.

The newest General Hospital spoilers are going to do just that.

Alexis gets a new therapist

As the Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) storyline drags on, a new therapist will be seen in Port Charles. Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) is working through her continued love for Julian (William deVry) and this new guy is supposed to help with that.

Joe Flanigan will be playing Neil, the new therapist Alexis will be seeing.

The details surrounding the casting aren’t clear. He is going to show up in Port Charles tomorrow according to General Hospital spoilers. The duration of his time is unknown, but if the end goal is to reunite Julexis (Julian and Alexis), he may be here a while.

Who is Joe Flanigan?

While General Hospital spoilers confirm Joe Flanigan is joining the show as Neil, some viewers may know him from other television shows. His more notable role was John Sheppard on Stargate Atlantis. On that show, Flanigan had 100 episodes under his belt.

He has also appeared on various other shows in guest star roles. Some of them include Fringe, Cupid, Judging Amy, and Murphy Brown.

Appearing on General Hospital will give him daytime exposure, especially with scenes opposite Nancy Lee Grahn.

