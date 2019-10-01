General Hospital spoilers: Is Nelle returning to GH?

Those General Hospital fans who love to hate bad girl Nelle (Chloe Lanier) may be in luck as a recent sighting has viewers wondering if the blonde troublemaker is headed back to stir up trouble in Port Charles.

For starters, Nelle has a new man in her life. No, not that kind of man, it’s her new lawyer!

Nelle now has Martin Gray (Michael E. Knight) to defend her. She thinks she’s been a model prisoner, but he doesn’t think her case is all that. Of course, what he doesn’t know is that she has a secret baby on the outside. Nonetheless, he will soon be representing her at a parole hearing. Cha-ching!

Nelle did get a small taste of freedom as well, which could portend an upcoming release after her parole hearing. As she was out and about in her gorgeous orange jumpsuit, she spotted her baby daddy’s sister, Joss (Eden McCoy).

Joss wasn’t having it and happily told Nelle that Michael (Chad Duell) has a great new girlfriend and is very happy without her ball and chain.

Nelle is untouched and talks about freedom, to which Joss responds she’s a psycho. Things get uglier when talk turns to Oscar (Garren Stitt), and Joss is left very upset by their encounter.

Why all this chatter and air time if Nelle is to remain behind bars? Perps have gotten off with less time than Nelle has already done for worse crimes.

What better time for the baddie to come back? She can claim custody of baby Wiley, leading to all sorts of turbulence and fallout.

Not only can she lay claim to Michael, but this would also put a serious wrench in Brucas, allowing this boring couple to move on to more sizzling storylines.

Nelle’s return would also ignite a fire under Carly (Laura Wright), or then again, could it be that these two finally make peace?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.