General Hospital spoilers: Halloween is a killer this year!

An explosive new General Hospital video spoiler reveals that Port Charles will be full of tricks and treats as Halloween week unfolds. Who is pleased and who is punked? Let’s find out!

Lulu (Emme Rylan) and Dustin (Mark Lawson) are adorably dressed as classic literature characters and he has the nerve to proclaim, “so far so good!”

Joining in on the merriment are Chase (Josh Swickard) and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) who are dressed as Buzz Lightyear and Jessie while enjoying a happy dance.

Speaking of dancing up a storm, you’ve got to check out Cam (William Lipton) and Joss (Eden McCoy) who play out their fantasies dressed as characters from Grease.

But lest you think that all is fun and games on Halloween in Port Charles, we should warn you to beware of things that go bump in the night!

For no one is safe because it’s going to be a killer!

Could it be that Laura (Genie Francis) gets some deserved revenge on Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) for threatening little Spencer (Nicolas Bechtel)?

Dressed in an elaborate lace gown, Madame Mayor corners the crafty Cassadine and spits out, “One wonders, what’s next?”

Then again, he may have to be aware of what Nina (Cynthia Watros) has in store for him. Last week, she let Ava (Maura West) know that she’s no one’s fool, and this could very well be bad news for lying Valentin. One suspects that she is waiting for just the right minute to teach him a lesson he’ll never forget.

Who in the world is Ava holding a gun on? Could it be an escaped Ryan (Jon Lindstrom) who will finally be dispatched once and for all?

Rounding out the mayhem, there are a couple of raucous slaps you don’t want to miss and a scary shower scene with someone sneaking up on an unsuspecting soapy person!

Will anyone live to tell the Halloween tale?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

Subscribe to our General Hospital newsletter!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.