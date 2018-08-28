General Hospital spoilers: General Hospital will be pre-empted until Tuesday September 4, 2018: find out what spectacular episodes will air until then!

General Hospital will be pre-empted until Tuesday September 4, 2018 and we have the full scoop on the exciting throwback episodes that will air in the coming days.

On Wednesday August 29, the legendary soap repeats a bombshell Friday Cliffhanger episode that first aired on January 26. Then on Thursday August 30, the soap airs the follow-up Monday January 29 episode, followed by the original Tuesday January 30th episode on Friday August 31. Finally, on Monday September 3, fans will witness Nathan’s funeral in the episode which originally aired February 9.

The first three repeats cover the suspenseful action that unfolds as Faison shoots Nathan, Jason then shoots Faison, and ultimately the climax which ends with Faison and Nathan’s deaths.

In addition, on Wednesday you will see Lucas share the news that he and Brad plan to adopt, and the various reactions that ensue.

On Thursday fans get to watch as Dante, Sonny, Lulu and Obrecht deal with the tortured consequences of Faison’s actions.

On Friday tune in to see Sam and Drew come back from their honeymoon, while Maxie and Nathan share their last moment together—get the tissues out!

On Monday September 3, fans relive the tragic, heartbreaking moment of Nathan’s funeral which originally aired February 9.

After that, you can look forward to brand new episodes, starting on Tuesday, September 4.

General Hospital airs on weekdays on ABC.