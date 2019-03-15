By Tanya Clark

15th March 2019 12:50 PM ET

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of ABC’s sudser reveal that madness is in the air and quite possibly the water surrounding Port Charles.

What are the chances that evil Ryan (Jon Lindstrom) survives the frigid waters he fell into? This being a soap opera, I’d say buy a dozen lottery tickets, stat.

In the meantime, his doppelganger has some explaining to do. And he could be doing it from a jail cell.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) is prepared to make the ultimate sacrifice. And Carly (Laura Wright) is freaked out. Sonny may be willing to trade places with Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) but what about the son he’s expecting with Carly? No one can be two places at once; will Sonny make the right choice or one that backfires and alters his life forever?

Fans of Mike (Max Gail) will be pleased to see him next week when grandson Michael (Chad Duell) takes him out for a bite to eat.

Poor Liz (Rebecca Herbst). The good news is that her husband’s serial killer tumor has not returned. The bad news is he lied to her. Huh? Get your priorities straight Liz! Franco “deceived” you in order to save the world. Despite her own kid Cam (William Lipton) forgiving Franco, Liz remains on the fence.

Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) is in the doghouse with his wife Laura (Genie Francis) and his faux-wife Ava (Maura West). But that’s the least of his worries. Will Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) and Margaux (Elizabeth Hendrickson) throw him in jail for his part in Ryan’s killing spree? At week’s end, these two ladies of the law have a meeting. Could it be about Kevin’s fate?

Griffin (Matt Cohen) is struggling with the news about Ryan. Someone reaches out to him, is it Ava?

General Hospital airs weekdays during the day on ABC.