General Hospital spoilers for next week: Shiloh pushes back, Sam picks sides, Lante in danger?

22nd March 2019 11:36 AM ET

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of ABC’s soap reveal that the lovely ladies of Port Charles encounter delicious dilemmas, while a certain shrink may be getting a new problem patient.

Julian (William deVry) is a busy man next week. But he knows people! Next week he gives Ava (Maura West) some much-needed advice. He recommends that she sort through things by getting help.

Could it be with the same therapist that Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) has been badmouthing him too?

Speaking of Alexis, she’s in high demand. First, she finds it necessary to contact Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry). Then, she finds herself with Sonny (Maurice Benard) of all people, commiserating. Does Alexis ever do anything else?

Yea Lante! After a harrowing escape that included shooting his own dad, Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Lulu (Emme Rylan) are back in each other’s arms. Still, don’t expect there to be smooth sailing, rough waters are ahead.

And how many fans found it sweet justice that Dante shot (ok grazed) the man who shot him?

Dawn of Day is on everyone’s lips. Willow’s (Katelyn MacMullen) scandalous secrets about being in the group and having Shiloh’s (Coby Ryan McLaughlin) hush-hush baby are out.

Now what? Expect the dominoes to fall. Shiloh has been shady so far, but expect him to ramp up his behavior into the danger zone.

For her part, Sam (Kelly Monaco) is forced to take a side and the fallout will be epic.

What in the world do Liz (Rebecca Herbst) and Willow have to talk about? Be sure to tune in and find out!

Two ladies are left reeling when Laura (Genie Francis) is startled and stunned, and Obrecht’s Spidey sense starts tingling. Could she be on to something terrible that is about to befall a loved one?

Elsewhere Anna (Finola Hughes) cracks and acknowledges that she may be in deep doo. Could she really be as bad as she thought her twin Alex was? I hate it when that happens!

General Hospital airs weekdays during the day on ABC.