General Hospital spoilers for next week: Shiloh moves in on Kim, Lucas gets proof, and Bobbie has a health scare

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of ABC’s soap promise that a ton of torment, a boatload of suspicion, and some friendly bonding take place in Port Charles.

What in the world could make strong as nails Bobbie Spencer (Jacklyn Zeman) faint? Prior to her getting the vapors, she and Lucas (Ryan Carnes) had a candid talk. Could the stress of learning his current situation and all the troubles involved have affected her?

Lucas will have his worst suspicions confirmed. In turn, Brad (Parry Shen) will do what he does best—overreact. He knows his family is in the bull’s eye, but what he does next is classic Brad.

Is there a surprise person with the power to take down Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin)? Can anyone pin anything on the Teflon cad?

Maybe weeping Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) can, but she continues to need constant reassurance and support, with Michael (Chad Duell) providing some of it. Could these two actually fall for each other in the process of commiserating?

Meanwhile, Joss (Eden McCoy) could use a little rest and relaxation after the painful death of Oscar (Garren Stitt). Dad Jax (Ingo Rademacher) will try to help, but is there a hot newbie in town who may be better able to relate to the teen?

Kim (Tamara Braun) is understandably falling apart over Oscar’s death. Julian (William deVry) turned her offer to make a baby down, but another man in town just may have what she needs.

Next week, the traumatized lady asks shady Shiloh to come to visit her. Uh oh, what could go wrong?

Speaking of Julian, his ex-wife, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) either loves him or hates him, but she just can’t quit the barkeep. Spoilers reveal that someone else in town is interested in the lawyer’s charms! Could he give Julian a run for his money?

Elsewhere, two old friends reconnect as Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Curtis (Donnell Turner) chat a while.

What scintillating tidbits do they exchange?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.