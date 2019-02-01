General Hospital spoilers for next week: Sasha surprises Nina, Franco helps Aiden, Alexis wants Julian back?

General Hospital spoilers for next week: Julian chats to Ava but does Alexis want him back? Pic Credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of ABC’s soap promise that a new day will dawn when a feisty and determined brunette makes justice her mission, while Ryan ups his sinister plans for the citizens of Port Charles.

Just when fans thought it was JaSam forever, business takes precedence over love for Fair Samantha (Kelly Monaco). Anyone else let out a huge groan upon hearing they must break up right after making up?

Anyway, shifty Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin) better watch his back now that Sam is on his tail and looking to bring him down.

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) is set to be caught off guard, will it be courtesy of Shiloh or one of his friendly folks at Dawn of Day?

Elsewhere Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) continues to be beset with personal life issues. But doesn’t she weather all of her storms beautifully? For years Liz has been an example to emulate, strong and steady, supportive but never giving in to the tempests she’s been through. This week she finds a strong shoulder in someone that may surprise you: Scott Baldwin (Kin Shriner).

Franco’s (Roger Howarth) dad is a big softie underneath all of that gruffness, is that where he gets his warm and fuzzy vibe from? Next week Franco continues to step up for Aiden (Jason David) as these two go ice skating and have a heartwarming moment together.

Speaking of surprises, Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) has one for Nina (Michelle Stafford). For her part, Nina will make a sudden and startling change. But who is the recipient, or target, of her change of heart?

Isn’t it great to see Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) in action again? Next week he will finally get a chance to catch up with Jason (Steve Burton) about what he’s been able to find out about the shady goings-on in Port Charles.

And, what will Franco and Ryan/Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) get up to next week? We can’t spill any of the bombshell details, but what we can tell is that you do not want to miss a single minute of the juicy and scandalous mind-blowing action that goes down between these two forces of nature!

General Hospital airs weekdays during the day on ABC.