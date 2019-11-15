General Hospital spoilers for next week: Sam is upset, TJ has news, and Brook Lynn returns

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of ABC’s soap promise a ton of excitement gets stirred up as a familiar face returns to town, Fanna gets down to business, and the consequences of a villainess’ escapades rain down.

Is Cassandra (Jessica Tuck) really “dead?” Do pigs fly? Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) appears to be on top of the world after vanquishing his foes and reuniting with his family. But you know what they say, be careful what you wish for!

Will poor Sam (Kelly Monaco) ever find a moment’s peace? She is the very definition of a tortured heroine, and next week, she’s once again left feeling upset and rattled.

Perhaps this is why Stone Cold (Steve Burton) once again enlists Spinelli’s (Bradford Anderson) assistance? Look for the Spinmeister to do what he does best, and likely save the day.

Brook Lynn is back in town and is now being played by Amanda Setton. She is the daughter of Ned (Wally Kurth) and Lois (Rena Sofer). The character was last played by Adrienne Leon in 2011.

No news yet on what brings the musical beauty to town, but whatever it is, it is sure to be a bombshell. Ned is now married to Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) and it will be interesting to see how the two ladies get along (or don’t).

Meanwhile, Brucas is on the rocks again. Lucas (Ryan Carnes) becomes aware of yet something else that he must address with Brad (Parry Shen), and it isn’t anything pleasant or romantic.

After Chase (Josh Swickard) went out on a limb scolding Robert about Fanna, he now must scold Finn (Michael Easton).

Meanwhile, we will hear about Mike’s (Max Gail) condition. Later, Carly (Laura Wright) has news about her father-in-law that may or may not be promising.

How do you think Sonny (Maurice Benard) will react to Carly keeping Jax’s (Ingo Rademacher) secret?

Be sure to tune in and find out if Sonny is understanding or goes after Candy Boy!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.