General Hospital spoilers for next week: Sam is there for Lucas, Alexis and Olivia team up, and Ava is devastated

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of ABC’s soap promise that the plot thickens for several fan faves as the consequences of their actions take even them by surprise.

Oscar (Garren Stitt) may have passed from the earth, but he will never pass from his loved one’s memories. Kim (Tamara Braun) has struggled to keep her wits about her, and Joss (Eden McCoy) has also struggled with the loss.

Next week, Kim is front and center again as she must make amends for her rash actions. Does this have to do with wanting to have Oscar 2.0?

Nonetheless, she will also have a bright spot on the horizon.

In the meantime, Oscar’s will is read, and it does not go as expected!

What causes Bobbie (Jacklyn Zeman) to kick up a fuss? It could have to do with the recent diagnoses of both her and her daughter.

Franco (Roger Howarth) is the recipient of scandalous news. What he does with it may surprise you.

Alternately, Jax (Ingo Rademacher) has a happy encounter, unlike Ava (Maura West) who is most decidedly not happy about a recent turn of events.

Drew (Billy Miller) gets an apology, and he is gracious and understanding in turn.

Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) needs some assistance and she gets it from an odd source. No, it’s no one from the Quartermaine family.

Her help comes from another Port Charles woman who is also known for being assertive and blunt. What in the world does Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) do to rock Olivia’s world?

Several other Port Charles residents have their moment in the sun as well. Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) gets some relief from the ongoing misery that has been her life lately thanks to Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin). She hasn’t turned a corner just yet, but things may be looking up for the tortured teacher.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) needs to do damage control when Lucas (Ryan Carnes) falls apart. His family has been through the wringer lately, and Sam steps up to give him a hand.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.