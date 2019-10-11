General Hospital spoilers for next week: Ryan acts out, Ava and Laura meet up, and does Nelle get paroled?

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of ABC’s soap promise that you can’t keep a bad guy down, one good guy stands by his girl, and one bad girl gets a second chance. How will all of this juicy drama play out next week for your favorite characters? Let’s find out!

Ryan (Jon Lindstrom) is the gift that keeps on giving. On second thought, he’s like a bad penny that keeps turning up.

He is not about to go gentle into the night, and he does something drastic and shocking at Pentonville. Guess the rehab isn’t working out?

Ava (Maura West) is aghast at Ryan’s most recent violent act, but someone unexpected reaches out to her.

For some reason Laura (Genie Francis) is compelled to help the tortured lady, but will her plan backfire?

The main players in the Sasha-isn’t-Nina’s daughter plot are back front and center. Liesel (Kathleen Gati) receives a call that leaves her tickled while Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) is left with a stunned feeling.

Where do Michael (Chad Duell) and Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) stand now that the truth is out about her epic lie? Michael was gung-ho to support her before everyone else knew, but love is a fickle thing. Unless of course, she’s pregnant, which changes everything!

Frew (Roger Howarth) is still Drew in mind and Franco in the body. Next week, he visits with someone who could make all the difference in his convoluted world.

Meanwhile, his father Scott (Kin Shriner) forges ahead with his trial planning.

Someone else in Port Charles will also be prepping to go before the authorities. Nelle (Chloe Lanier) is up for a parole hearing. Has she changed her stripes? Do pigs fly?

Nonetheless, there will be at least one person from the vixen’s past there to see first-hand what the outcome is. Who is this person, and will she or he be pleased or upset with the verdict?

And, what do Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn), Finn (Michael Easton), Jax (Ingo Rademacher), and Hayden (Rebecca Budig) have to talk about?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.