General Hospital spoilers for next week: Nina surprises Jax, JaSam celebrates, and Finn wants Hayden

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of ABC’s soap tease that there’s a lot of confabbing going on as characters seek to explain themselves, appeal their cases, and make some surprising moves.

We haven’t seen much of Laura (Genie Francis), but next week, she takes action that is long overdue. She has a lot of reassuring to do, in between mayoral duties.

Meanwhile, her husband has a sensitive but urgent conversation with Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn). Could this be about his fellow psychiatrist Neil (Joe Flanigan) who is having serious personal feelings about the lady lawyer? Since when did Alexis go for the good guys? Is Neil about to be exposed as a bad guy just like her ex Julian (William deVry)?

Next week, Julian and Kim (Tamara Braun) take a giant step forward. They will meet up with Lucy (Lynn Herring) with a question about the future. Julian also has time to spend with his son Lucas (Ryan Carnes) and they let their hair down, so to speak. In light of this, what could Brad (Parry Shen) possibly have to ask Julian that is so earthshaking?

Whatever Hayden (Rebecca Budig) and Jax (Ingo Rademacher) are up to, it will have to wait while they tend to their personal lives. Next week, Finn (Michael Easton) changes his mind and asks to see his ex. Meanwhile, Jax is caught off-guard when he sees Nina (Cynthia Watros) in a completely different light.

JaSam fans will be heartened to know that these two can leave the world behind for a bit and just enjoy each other’s company after the horrendous chain of events they’ve been through. It does look like they’re meant to be for the long haul, despite any chemistry Sam may have had with Drew (Billy Miller).

Speaking of Drew, he and a certain mom are floored at what they discover. Does this have anything to do with a sinister cult leader and his efforts to play mind games with others? Chances are excellent in that regard!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.