General Hospital spoilers for next week: Nina gets busy, Laura is suspicious, Ryan loves up Ava 

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of ABC’s soap promise that an epic week of action and drama are in store for your favorite Port Charles characters. Who gets a revelation, who receives bad news, and who gets an unwelcome visit? Let’s find out!

New mom Nina (Michelle Stafford) has her work cut out for her. Does this have to do with faux daughter Sasha (Sofia Mattsson)?

Whatever Nina needs to take control of next week, she has a brighter moment in store when she gets to spend time with Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez). Will she give the little devil a stern warning or a pep talk about her bullying behavior?

Elsewhere a few characters have a case of the heebie-jeebies. That hot and hunky doc Griffin (Matt Cohen) is the recipient of decidedly not good news. Poor Curtis (Donnell Turner) also must be the giver of some not so good news.

Also feeling a bit blue is Ned (Wally Kurth). On Monday the always eventful Thanksgiving holiday gives him more than indigestion when a certain shady guy shows up. Yep, that’s Julian in all his glory, joining the others for some wine and dine.

Just the mere sight of his wife’s baby daddy causes Nedley to feel uncomfortable.

And for her part, Laura (Genie Francis) has a funny feeling that she just can’t shake. Does it have to do with serial killer/philanderer Ryan (Jon Lindstrom)?

Next week Ryan definitely gets his flirt on (and then some) with Ava (Maura West). This can’t end well. But for whom?

Next week the Oscar (Garren Stitt) drama continues. Show spoilers reveal that Josslyn (Eden McCoy) gets a clue. Does this mean she figures out that her ex really still loves her but is trying to protect her from his ugly truth?

Those he can’t fool are Kim (Tamara Braun) and Drew (Billy Miller). On Friday these three meet up. Is it WWIII or détente? Tune in and find out!

General Hospital airs weekdays during the day on ABC.