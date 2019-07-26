General Hospital spoilers for next week: Nina gets a roomie, Jason sees red, and Michael has a plan

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of ABC’s soap tease that there are scandalous meetings taking place all over town, a vixen gets her comeuppance, and one loved up couple goes tropical.

Hayden (Rebecca Budig) isn’t exactly everyone’s idea of sweet dreams. She may just be Finn’s (Michael Easton) worst nightmare. There is a lot left to be revealed about what she’s been up to the last two years, and that no doubt will come out in due time.

Meanwhile, she manages to paint herself into a corner that leaves her looking silly. Don’t worry, Finn’s brother Chase (Josh Swickard) will arrest her sooner or later, you just know that’s coming down the pike!

It’s hard to tell who’s two-timing who, but Nina (Cynthia Watros) manages to get a major clue about what Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) is up to. Does it have to do with Jax (Ingo Rademacher)? Or maybe Sasha (Sofia Mattsson)?

Valentin is a shifty character but Jax can be too, and next week, he is a very busy boy taking care of business. Also busy is beautiful Sasha, but she’s not doing business, she’s having fun in the sun with Michael (Chad Duell). After he confesses, these two enjoy a moment to sneak off together.

Elsewhere, Nina suddenly isn’t alone at home after someone moves in with the lucky blonde. How are you liking the recast of Cynthia Watros as Nina? She has put her take on the character and certainly has chemistry with Jax as well as with Valentin.

Lulu (Emme Rylan) needs her mom after the divorce papers debacle. Laura (Genie Francis) will see how she’s doing first-hand and what she finds may surprise you.

Jason (Steve Burton) takes exception to someone’s presence. Is it a Turkish teenager or a cult leader? You don’t want to miss what Jason does to neutralize his bad feeling!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.