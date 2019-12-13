General Hospital spoilers for next week: Nina confronts Liesl, Nelle is still on the canvas, and Fanna disagrees

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease that Port Charles is about to get a shakeup. With discoveries, uncoverings, and partnerships happening all around town, some things will never be the same.

Nina (Cynthia Watros) and Ava (Maura West) teaming up was a definite change of pace. Viewers were confused when she decided to stay with Valentin (James Patrick Stuart), but she is no one’s fool.

Nina knows that he was behind the fake daughter fiasco, and making him pay is on her list of priorities.

Next week, General Hospital spoilers reveal Nina learns the truth. Which truth remains to be seen, but Liesl’s (Kathleen Gati) part in Valentin’s plan could be it. The Crimson boss will corner her aunt and demand to know the truth.

Nelle (Chloe Lanier) is still sticking around. She is causing all sorts of trouble, which has some General Hospital fans wondering if the truth about Wiley will be coming out sooner rather than later. Once Nelle realized that Brad (Parry Shen) and Lucas (Ryan Carnes) were in a serious accident, her bid to get out of prison amped up.

There may be some trouble on the horizon for Anna (Finola Hughes) and Finn (Michael Easton). Their relationship has been thrust into unchartered territory with the arrival of Violet (Jophielle Love) and the departure of Hayden (Rebecca Budig). Toward the end of next week, Fanna will have a disagreement that could change things.

Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) will be giving out some advice next week, but will it be about Ryan (Jon Lindstrom) or something else? A lot is happening in the town where his wife is mayor, and with the most recent episode between his brother and Nelle, there is no telling where Kevin’s head is at.

Look for Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) to continue causing friction in every place she goes. From the Quartermaine mansion to General Hospital to check on Lucas, there isn’t any peace when she is in Port Charles.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.