General Hospital spoilers for next week: More trouble for FAnna, Nina needs Maxie, and Wiley’s truth starts unraveling

General Hospital spoilers for next week reveal Port Charles is in for a rude awakening. Things are starting to unravel, and when they do, no one is safe.

Nina (Cynthia Watros) is going to need help. Whatever happens, her sister-in-law is going to be the one she turns to. Will Maxie (Kirsten Storms) be able to help her, or will her actions require more cleanup?

Anna (Finola Hughes) and Finn (Michael Easton) will have to deal with what is happening with Peter (Wes Ramsey). She knows that he is connected, based on research, but is she willing to allow him to get caught up in the chaos? Anna will be somewhere to experience an opportune moment, but what will that be? Finn may have to pull out all the stops, including teaming up with Robert (Tristan Rogers).

Ava (Maura West) will see an increase in good come her way, but it may be too late. Many General Hospital fans were worried that she may have died when she was pushed by Valentin (James Patrick Stuart). Fortunately, it looks like she is going to be sticking around Port Charles.

A lot will be put into motion for the anticipation of February sweeps. As Brad (Parry Shen) gets more nervous, the truth about Wiley is closer to the surface. Nelle (Chloe Lanier) will be free soon enough, and from there, it will all unravel.

Jason (Steve Burton) needs help once again. Things with Sam (Kelly Monaco) aren’t going according to plan and he needs action. Look for Robert to be on Jason’s radar, especially since what he needs is a miracle.

Seeds will be planted that will lead to shocking discoveries in the coming weeks. With so many secrets being kept in Port Charles, things are bound to get a little more than complicated next week.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.