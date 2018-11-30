General Hospital spoilers for next week: Mike meets someone special, Griffin is a suspect, JaSam action

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of ABC’s soap promise that the sordid and stunning events of this week continue to cause ripples and waves as a murder shocks Port Charles to its core.

Fans who bet that Kiki (Hayley Erin) would be one of Ryan’s (Jon Lindstrom) victims were spot on. Although it’s safe to safe that few viewers initially saw evil nurse Mary Pat (Pat Bethune) as the first victim of the corrupt serial killer.

Someone has to take the rap for the murder of the young and beautiful and promising doctor in training. Next week the PD combs through the evidence and spoilers tease that Griffin (Matt Cohen) is on the hot seat.

But Chase (Josh Swickard) may be able to piece together some pertinent clues. Later it the week he investigates Mary Pat’s murder; will he connect the dots to Kiki’s demise?

Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) and Curtis (Donnell Turner) finally got married, but what happened to their happily ever after? The honeymoon phase is put on hold as Jordan’s attention focuses on first on a lead and then on the scandalous murder.

There are a few run-ins to report! Lulu (Emme Rylan) and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) have an unexpected meet up and Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Margaux (Elizabeth Hendrickson) have a surprise confrontation.

Speaking of acting out, look for Julian (William deVry) to have a petulant outburst while Ava (Maura West) finds herself in an uncomfortable situation.

What are JaSam up to next week? Fair Samantha (Kelly Monaco) has a nice situation to look forward to while Jason (Steve Burton) is the recipient of curious news. Also look for Sam and Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) to share some air time together. Isn’t it time for Alexis to find her next scourge of the earth boyfriend? Oh right, Ryan’s taken!

Mike (Max Gail) meets a very special lady, Yvonne (Janet Hubert), and this could be the beginning of a very special friendship!

General Hospital airs weekdays during the day on ABC.