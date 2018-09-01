General Hospital spoilers for next week: Margaux wants to whack Sonny, Ava is terrifying, Margaux’s secret exposed!

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of ABC’s hit soap shows that the events of August sweeps month continue to race full speed ahead as all kinds of outrageous antics and devastating events take place throughout Port Chuck.

First off, Hurricane Nina churns up and gains strength over the Atlantic! We all know what a royal force of nature this vixen can be, and next week she is in her element.

After dodging a bullet from that whole far-fetched and doomed Peter-kidnapping-stunt Nina is ready to move on with her life, especially where toxic Valentin is concerned. But will her efforts to start over end before they begin? She comes up with a kooky plan that may spell her doom!

The Corinthos clan is kept mired in turmoil. Michael (Chad Duell) is having a hard time coming out of his emotional trauma following the loss of his baby, and Sonny (Maurice Benard) makes a momentous decision about Mike’s (Max Gail) welfare.

Margaux’s (Elizabeth Hendrickson) big fat secret is exposed! She’s the one with the MIA flash drive something that Drew (Billy Miller) realizes too late.

Elsewhere Brad (Parry Shen) and Lucas (Ryan Carnes) could be on the rocks due to Brad’s ginormous secret and even bigger guilty conscience, and Curtis (Donnell Turner) gets his mojo back and his groove on!

General Hospital airs weekdays during the day on ABC.