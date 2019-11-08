General Hospital spoilers for next week: Lulu receives a bombshell, Kim is shown kindness, and is Fanna over?

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of ABC’s soap reveal that emotions are running high in Port Charles as characters find themselves in alarming and unexpected situations, not to their liking. Who wins and who loses? Let’s find out!

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) is front and center as he must deal with an assortment of issues. Jason (Steve Burton) needs to address business with the sneaky Cassadine, and it can’t wait. Whatever business the two alpha males need to conduct is counterbalanced when Valentin and Lulu (Emme Rylan) meet in the middle.

Stone Cold also has a beef with Jax (Ingo Rademacher) and he takes the matter up with his nemesis in person. Jax must also deal with Carly (Laura Wright), but their interaction is decidedly cordial.

Not everyone is happy about Kim (Tamara Braun) these days, but one kind soul takes pity on her. Monica (Leslie Charleson) has been around the block and made her share of mistakes so it should come as no surprise that she isn’t one of the people who turn on her.

Fanna fans will be dismayed to know that Finn (Michael Easton) is recognizing how complicated his life is these days. He confides in a certain someone that he and Anna (Finola Hughes) must confront reality.

Of course, this could be the opening that Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) seemingly has been waiting for. At any rate, next week, someone chimes in with an opinion, but is their advice personal or professional?

Meanwhile, across town Nina (Cynthia Watros) has reason to be concerned. What has got her anxious and worried? After all of the turmoil in her life, she doesn’t need any more grief, but that is exactly what she’ll get, deserved or not.

You don’t want to miss Friday’s cliffhanger in which a much-needed and sought after diagnosis is made, and Jason is called upon to give his version of events.

Subscribe to our General Hospital newsletter!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.