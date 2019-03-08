General Hospital spoilers for next week: Lulu pays the piper, Ava breaks, more drama for Liz  

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of ABC’s soap promise that the demented torture keeps on coming as the circus created by Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) chugs along. Choo Choo!

Who knew that a back from the dead storyline could have caused so much havoc for so many people?

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) is on the fence and can’t make up her mind. At the same time, she extends her hand in a different matter. Never a dull moment with this one!

Now that the truth about Franco’s non-killing spree is out, it should be smooth sailing for newlywed Liz (Rebecca Herbst). Think again. She’s still got her hands full. Can’t this girl ever catch a break?

Not as long as Cam (William Lipton) is under her roof. His latest escapade has the adults in Port Charles seeing red, but sweetheart Joss (Eden McCoy) steps up to take the heat off.

Spoilers reveal that Jason is dead set on having his way next week, and you know what that means. What Stone Cold wants, Stone Cold gets!

It doesn’t hurt that he also has Drew (Billy Miller) on his side to lend a little help.

Jason is a busy boy, but he also takes a moment to help out Molly (Haley Pullos). Franco generously offers his support to someone as well.

Meanwhile, Michael (Chad Duell) is called upon to be a fighter, not a lover. Will he take the bait?

Poor Ava (Maura West) is a devastated mess, but that doesn’t stop her from acting out. Can anyone help her now?

Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin) may think he’s all that, but there’s one woman who isn’t buying what he’s selling. Kim (Tamara Braun) says no way Jose when the master manipulator offers his help. Maybe he can recruit Ava instead?

Sonny (Maurice Benard) may be a mobster (and a coffee importer) but he has a heart of gold when he wants to. Next week he’s rewarded for doing someone a solid.

Elsewhere, Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) gets some words of wisdom from someone who never should have gotten tangled up with the pretty Cassadine. What in the world does Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) have to drop on the sly guy?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

General Hospital airs weekdays during the day on ABC.