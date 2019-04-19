General Hospital spoilers for next week: Lulu acts out, Alexis messes up, Kevin gets an invite

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of ABC’s soap tease that the angsty drama is not about to slow down just yet, especially with May Sweeps is just around the corner. Let’s not waste a minute getting to all of the soapy news that’s fit to print!

Lulu (Emme Rylan) is determined not to wallow in her misery. No one could blame her if she threw even a little pity party after Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) left her high and dry once again. Ok, he needs to get his stuff together, but still, he never should have taken that WSB assignment!

Peter (Wes Ramsey) will be surprised by his cub reporter’s next move. Uh oh!

Next week, she gets her mind off her troubles by pitching in and lending a hand where it’s needed. Neil (Joe Flanigan) is also quick with the comfort, reaching out to a frazzled Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn). It seems as if she’s stepped into it again, making matters worse.

At the same time, Ava (Maura West) is given the thumbs down as Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) receives a welcome invite. In fact, this just isn’t Ava’s week, as later she gets more cold water thrown on her—do you think she melts?!

Surprise, surprise, Jason (Steve Burton) and Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin) get into it again. Sam has done a bang-up job of convincing the cult master that she and Jason are done, but that hasn’t stopped him from thinking of Stone Cold as a threat who needs to be eliminated.

This leads Jason and Sonny (Maurice Benard) to have a serious talk about how to proceed and not get caught. Will cooler heads prevail?

What has got normally level-headed Mac (John J. York) so upset? Whatever it is, it’s great to see him get more airtime!

There must be something in the Port Charles water because a couple of other residents are steamed as well. Nina (Michelle Stafford) can’t believe her ears.

Poor Cam (William Lipton). He has such a huge heart, but it always seems to get him in trouble. He will have his hands full as Joss (Eden McCoy) takes out her anger on him.

Why can’t the normally savvy Brad (Parry Shen) see right through Shiloh? That old saying that you can’t con a con must not be working these days!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.