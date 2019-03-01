Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of ABC’s soap promise that the fallout from Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) and Franco’s (Roger Howarth) dangerous, outrageous plan continues to reverberate through Port Charles.

Poor Liz (Rebecca Herbst), can’t she ever catch a drama free day? She must hold vigil with no guarantee of success.

Meanwhile, Lucy Coe has questions that just won’t go away. By the way, who knew that Lucy was such a fantastic writer?

Jason’s (Steve Burton) world is catawampus and Stone Cold isn’t cool with that. Next week his troubles multiply faster than skeeters in standing water. Explosive show spoilers reveal that Jason is late for a very important date!

Meanwhile, Laura (Genie Francis) bless her heart, is holding out hope. Does she have any other choice given her circumstances? For his part, Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) manages to make a plea for help.

Before the week is out, Ava (Maura West) is the recipient of a bombshell while Lulu (Emme Rylan) has a memory breakthrough. Is her Spidey sense finally kicking in? That cub reporter career thingy may work out after all!

Julexis forever? It certainly looks that way as these two tortured souls just can’t quit each other. Then again, they do have a certain twisted magic about them. Next week though, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) may finally yell uncle after the stunt Julian (William deVry) pulls.

Roger Howarth deserves a standing O this week for his raw and tortured portrayal of a raw and tortured serial killer. He brought it in scenes that required him to be deft with his emotions as Franco boldly lied through his teeth, all the while fearing the end of his marriage. Watching his stellar work reminded fans of why he has been in demand as a daytime actor for decades. Bravo!

General Hospital airs weekdays during the day on ABC.