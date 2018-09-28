General Hospital spoilers for next week: Laura returns to evil Ryan, Oscar spins out of control, JaSam confront harsh reality

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of ABC’s soap promise that the fallout from the exponentially sad and devastating news about Oscar (Garren Stitt) will continue to reverberate around Port Charles in ominous and mysterious ways. Plus, the body in the basement at Charlie’s now has a name, but will it change the game of who is to blame?

We’ll be seeing a lot more of that jack-of-all-trades, Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) in the upcoming days. He’s been making inroads on the path of peace with his estranged brother Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard), but all that came to a screeching halt this week with the unannounced arrival of daddy dearest!

Papa Gregory Chase (James Read) is back large and in charge within his sons’ lives, but not in a necessarily good way. It seems that dad showed up to request a small favor of Finn — save my life!

We will see Finn in action as his expertise in infectious diseases is put to good use trying to save Gregory’s life. Plus, we’ll see plenty of the good doc and his lady love, Anna Devane (Finola Hughes), because someone has to talk him down from his lovable conniptions, right? Where is Roxy when you need her?

Speaking of those bones in the basement at Charlie’s, fans were gobsmacked to learn that they belonged at one time to Margaux’s dad, Vincent Marino. Now that Margaux’s (Elizabeth Hendrickson) on the warpath to prosecute someone, Sonny (Maurice Benard) has some ‘splaining to do.

Explosive spoilers reveal that it does not look good for Sonny, and next week the Dimpled Don is shaken by the prospect of his future fate. At the same time, Mike (Max Gail), who set this whole craziness in motion all those years ago, has a big favor to ask of Carly (Laura Wright).

Wouldn’t it be nice if we could have Gail on full time, GH fans? At the moment, it is just a matter of time before Mike leaves for assisted leaving and the screen will be dimmer without him.

Gail simply sparks with everyone he plays opposite. He is a gem, let’s hope showrunners find a way to bring him back as a twin, a cousin, even a rival mobster, just so long as we get a regular dose of his warm and zany screen presence.

Through all of this madness, Jason (Steve Burton) will have his hands full trying to help Sonny, spending more time with Sam (Kelly Monaco), and as Oscar’s newfound friend. These two had a heartwarming scene this week in which Oscar revealed to Jason that he is dying. Of course, if you need a friend, Jason is the kind of strong shoulder you want to lean on. Oscar’s confession will make Jason realize what it is that Sam has been keeping secret from him.

Meanwhile, Cam will suffer the consequences of spilling the awful news to Oscar, and Monica (Leslie Charleson), too, will be drawn into the tragedy as Oscar spins out of control.

Elsewhere, Laura (Genie Francis) returns to Port Chuck on Monday, but is she walking straight into a lion’s den with Ryan on the loose?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.