General Hospital spoilers for next week: Laura has a change of heart, Shiloh is threatened, Alexis is a hot mess

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of ABC’s soap promise that a certain cult leader feels the heat while his followers are also getting the message that time is closing in.

Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin) may end up a May Sweeps murder mystery if he’s not careful! The week starts off with detective Chase (Josh Swickard) full of menace. He tells the charismatic shyster that he’s watching him.

Meanwhile, oblivious Kristina (Lexi Ainsworth) keeps digging herself in deeper. She and Daisy (Kelsey Wang) will put their heads together, and the end result is anything but predictable.

Of course, Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Jason (Steve Burton) are in control of the situation, including Kristina’s safety, or so they think. Next week Harmony (Inga Cadranel) pops back up, and not because she’s having a peaceful, loving feeling.

Apparently, something has got her spooked and scared enough to call for help. But, who?

We also know that Jason must take matters into his own hands, is he in danger again?

Still on the Shiloh storyline, Michael (Chad Duell) seeks Chase’s help when he feels shaken and stirred. With all of these enemies, does Shiloh really need friends?

For her part, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) decides to take her shrink into her confidence. Imagine that!

Neil (Joe Flanigan) may have questionable dating habits, but so far he seems capable as a therapist. What he tells Alexis may not sit well with her. Is this why she runs to Sonny (Maurice Benard) for assistance? These two hotheads threaten to make a volatile situation even worse.

Is there anyone’s skin that precocious Spencer (Nicolas Bechtel) can’t get under? You definitely want to see him and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) go at it and tangle antlers.

Laura (Genie Francis) may be having second thoughts about being married to a lying (but not cheating) hubby. She begins to see things in a very different light, but will Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) see things the same way?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.