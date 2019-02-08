General Hospital spoilers for next week: Kristina is jealous, Nelle surfaces, Franco could be set free

Franco (R) could be in for a surprise. Pic Credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of ABC’s soap promise that while an innocent man may be danger, he could have an out. And let’s hear it for team work as an odd couple join forces to bring down the bad guys!

Poor Franco (Roger Howarth). Will he ever shake that serial killer thingy? I mean he’s an art therapist with kids now, doesn’t that just scream redemption? Apparently not.

Deliciously demented Ryan’s (Jon Lindstrom) devious plan to frame Franco worked! But next week Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) has a surprise ace to play that will leave Franco gobsmacked. Is it a get of jail free card?

Meanwhile Hurricane Carly can’t believe the latest JaSam news and goes both barrels at Sam (Kelly Monaco). Something tells me this whole Shiloh-scam set-up is gonna get a whole lot worse before it gets better.

That’s because explosive show spoilers tease that Fair Samantha plays Cupid with someone not named Jason (Steve Burton) on Valentine’s Day.

Speaking of Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin), things get sticky when Kristina (Lexi Ainsworth) feels jealous over the lout.

In happier news, loved up Ned (Wally Kurth) and Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) have reason to celebrate on hearts and flowers day! Aw, let’s hear it for love and happily ever after!

Elsewhere Laura (Genie Francis) can’t wait to sink her claws into the man she thinks tried to kill her daughter. But will she have a change of heart by week’s end?

Nelle (Chloe Lanier) rears her ugly head when she contacts Michael (Chad Duell), and Cam (William Lipton) gets in trouble (again).

I love odd couples, and Robert (Tristan Rogers) and Finn (Michael Easton) are about as offbeat as they get. Next week they team up to solve the latest mystery swirling about Port Chuck. My money’s on Roxy’s dad and the man from down under!

General Hospital airs weekdays during the day on ABC.