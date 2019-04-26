General Hospital spoilers for next week: Kristina gets happy news, Ava’s plot heats up, and Alexis has a close call

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of ABC’s soap reveal that a certain puppetmaster is in the hot seat as the citizens of Port Charles keep finding more and more reasons to be incensed with him. Who else thinks that Ava’s (Maura West) wacky plan to lure Ryan (Jon Lindstrom) out of the shadows will have a devastating consequence that alters lives in a way that no one saw coming?

Just what is going on with Neil (Joe Flanigan), and between him and Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn)? Stay tuned fans, things are about to heat up as revelations and truths come out when you least expect them!

One person who has a happy moment in the midst of the cult turmoil is the lynchpin herself, Kristina (Lexi Ainsworth). Could it be her old pal Valerie (Paulina Bugembe) who manages to bring a smile to the troubled girl’s face?

At the same time, Alexis has a close call with the PCPD lady of the law.

Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin) is a busy man. When he visits Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) it won’t be for tea and cookies. This only drives up Chase’s (Josh Swickard) resolve to get rid of the thorn in his side.

Still riled up, Chase will have a confrontation with Michael (Chad Duell). Shouldn’t these two be working together instead of against each other?

On Wednesday, General Hospital airs a special episode regarding Oscar (Garren Stitt) and his illness. All of his loved ones will be seen as they continue to try and make him as comfortable as possible during the time he has left.

Julian (William deVry) will contact Kim (Tamara Braun) which makes her happy. Also happy is Cam (William Lipton) who receives some welcome attention from a special someone.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.