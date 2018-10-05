General Hospital spoilers for next week: Kiki goes after Ava, Nina has second thoughts, Margaux resorts to blackmail

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of ABC’s sudser tease that big family shake-ups are on the horizon, while a wily prosecutor digs her stilettos in even deeper. There is a ton of soaptastic dirt to dish on next week’s happenings, so let’s get started!

Nina (Michelle Stafford) will be front and center as she is forced to confront a new reality. What have Curtis (Donnell Turner) and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) done in the name of trying to help the woman they care about?

The truth is that something about the Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson) story smells fishy. Nonetheless, not one but two paternity tests show her to be Nina’s spawn. Why do we still have doubts?

Elsewhere Oscar (Garren Stitt) is nowhere near ready to forgive his parents for lying to him about the fact that he has cancer, and it’s in the form of an inoperable brain tumor. Spoilers reveal that he will soon look to bunk at another Port Charles address.

And if you thought the craziness between Kiki (Hayley Erin) and Ava (Maura West) was over, think again! Spoilers reveal that the man who came between them, Griffin (Matt Cohen), makes a very big decision. This means that one of the women fighting over him is guaranteed to be unhappy!

Next week, these two have another nasty encounter. Is it another slap fest? Tune in and find out!

Will this make Ava and Ryan (Jon Lindstrom) bond over revenge even more?

Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) will continue his valiant efforts to help his dad Gregory Chase (James Read). But, it may be a case of too little too late where the estranged pair is concerned.

Meanwhile, Margaux (Elizabeth Hendrickson) has no intention of letting go of her vendetta against the man who killed her father, Vincent Marino. Sonny (Maurice Benard) will be feeling the heat as the D.A. takes aim! The sneaky lady has a secret bombshell up her sleeve, and she is not afraid to use it, no matter how illegal it is.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.