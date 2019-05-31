General Hospital spoilers for next week: Julian acts quickly, Alexis roars, and Ryan has a laugh

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of ABC’s soap promise that a bad guy may be down but he’s not out, while elsewhere family members step up, but not always for the common good.

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) and Michael (Chad Duell) agree to ramp up their relationship to the new level. Aren’t they already on top of Mt. Kilimanjaro so to speak? They’ve certainly been breathless and bothered, that’s for sure!

Death is on several minds. Franco (Roger Howarth) finds it necessary to make a graveyard visit, as does Carly (Laura Wright), albeit for different purposes. Curtis (Donnell Turner) is haunted by a stark reality.

Speaking of Curtis, his aunt Stella (Vernee Watson) goes to great lengths to get what she wants.

No one thought Ryan (Jon Lindstrom) would give up easily, and he proves this point next week. What does the serial killer and master madman have up his sleeve? You will not believe what he does next!

What has Alexis’ (Nancy Lee Grahn) knickers in a twist? Mama bear is unhappy and roars to let someone know all about it.

Alexis isn’t the world’s most wholesome mother, but she’s a far sight better than Harmony (Inga Cadranel)! Instead of letting sleeping dogs lay, she chooses to rip into Willow (Katelyn MacMullen).

As if Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) has nothing better to worry about, she can’t keep her mind off of Ryan. I wonder why?

Elsewhere, Carly agrees to disagree while Lucas (Ryan Carnes) has a startling announcement that will alter several lives.

He’s been on the outs with his family for a while now, but Julian (William deVry) will try once again, in his own inimitable way, to do the right thing. What could go wrong?

Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin) has asked Margaux (Elizabeth Hendrickson) to cover his back where the pledges are concerned. Will she break the law and help the cad?

We may be on the cusp of a revelation regarding her character, and one that could have everything to do with finally kindling a romance with Sonny (Maurice Benard)!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.