General Hospital spoilers for next week: Joss is propositioned, Chase and Finn bond, and JaSam shares a special moment

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of ABC’s soap tease that invitations and propositions are flying around like crazy in Port Charles and fan fave couple JaSam has a special moment.

For a while, it looked like Joss (Eden McCoy) would be impacted in a chronic and negative way by Oscar’s (Garren Stitt) passing. Instead, her loved ones are rallying around her and there’s light at the end of the tunnel. Jax (Ingo Rademacher) is willing to do whatever it takes to cheer her up, but someone her own age may be the one to put the smile back on her face.

Where are things going between Joss and Dev (Ashton Arbab)? Next week we get a major clue!

A week without Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin) and his sinister ways would be like a week without air—impossible! Do you have Shiloh fatigue, or are you begging for more of the bad guy?

In the midst of the chaos, Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Jason (Steve Burton) get the chance to bond after a close call with the puppet master.

More bonding is in the air as Chase (Josh Swickard) and Finn (Michael Easton) have a talk about the misery of having to arrest your girlfriend. Hey, at least Chase’s girlfriend is in the same country as him!

We’ll see more of mysterious Harmony (Inga Cadranel) next week when she gets a surprise visitor.

Where will the story with Bobbie’s (Jacklyn Zeman) medical malady lead? We hope it leads to more airtime! Lucas (Ryan Carnes) has diagnosed her with type 2 diabetes, so we’ll just have to wait and see what the writers have planned for the soap vet.

Elsewhere, Neil (Joe Flanigan) is put in the hot seat, and yes it has everything to do with wily Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn).

Next week, General Hospital will not air an original episode on Thursday, the Fourth of July. Instead it will show the scintillating episode that aired March 8 in which Jason confronted a maniacal Ryan (Jon Lindstrom).

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.