General Hospital spoilers for next week: Huge Corinthos family drama, Kiki is in danger, Kevin has created a monster!

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episode of the ABC soap promise lots of soaptastic action and drama as a couple of faves reunite, while the Corinthos clan is at a loss for words.

As August winds down, General Hospital fans can look forward to a ton of TNT bombshell antics as the chickens come home to roost: Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) must account for his actions, the Corinthos family sadness expands and spitfire Kristina Corinthos (Lexi Ainsworth) brings her fair share of angst to Port Chuckles.

Kiki (Hayley Erin) has a tough road ahead with Dr. Bensch (James DePaiva) after the trial’s end. Expect some epic fireworks to erupt, as her loved ones will not put up with the innocent girl being harassed! Do we smell a soapy murder mystery on the horizon?

The Corinthos clan is front and center as conditions on the home front deteriorate. Mike (Max Gail) is getting harder to handle, and Carly (Laura Wright) needs some TLC herself.

In the coming days, Chase (Josh Swickard) and Finn (Michael Easton) must confront their past as well as their future. What part will their dear old dad play in the domestic drama?

And what will become of those two other embattled brothers, Kevin and Ryan? It’s a tangled web we weave when first we practice to deceive! There will be a lot of scrambling as responsible parties struggle to create the mess caused by the escaped mental patient!

Be sure to return to Monsters and Critics for all the soap news you need to know, and sign up for our daily soaps spoilers email below!

General Hospital airs weekdays during the day on ABC.