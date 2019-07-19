General Hospital spoilers for next week: Finn wants to know more, Michael spills, and Ava has doubts

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of ABC’s soap promise that few more riddles will be tossed into the mix as the specter of August sweeps is on the horizon.

Just when Cam (William Lipton) made his mom proud by doing a couple of solids, he turns around and negates his progress. He’s still doing community service but makes a major mistake while on duty.

Ava (Maura West) needs a second opinion. Is this about her psychic meeting in which Kiki (Hayley Erin) denounced her and everything she stands for? Or maybe she wants to find out if Nikolas is really alive? Maybe she receives terrible medical news. You’ll just have to tune in and find out what her latest emergency is!

The baby swap plot could be nearing a merciful end as Nelle (Chloe Lanier) rears her head again. She will say something that threatens to ruin lives forever.

How do you feel about Hayden’s (Rebecca Budig) return? Not everyone is thrilled, especially given her con girl past. But, she does the right thing next week, apologizing to Curtis (Donnell Turner).

Meanwhile, poor Finn (Michael Easton) must navigate the waters with his girlfriend gone and his ex in town. Does Hayden turn up the charm and ask to see his lizard, Roxy?

Nina (Cynthia Watros) isn’t having a good week. It may have to do with Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) who shares an honest moment with Michael (Chad Duell).

How did you react to Maxie (Kirsten Storms) going rogue and confronting Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) in his therapy cell? Time after time she and Lulu (Emme Rylan) have been through cosmic turmoils together, but this latest stunt has got to take the cake. What does Lulu see in her?

Her actions may result in Lante never being together again. Yet poor Lulu runs her mascara down her face and tells Maxie they’ll get through this together. Wow! Either Lulu is a true blue friend or she’s planning an epic act of revenge that Maxie will never see coming. Which is it?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.