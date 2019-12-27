General Hospital spoilers for next week: Carly confronts Jax, Laura tries to get through to Charlotte, and Anna is put in a tough spot

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap promise another holiday week filled with preemptions and more scandal.

Things in Port Charles are heating up and February sweeps is just weeks away. This week on General Hospital, Anna (Finola Hughes) has found Peter’s (Wes Ramsey) connection to the attacks on Andre (Anthony Montgomery) and Franco (Roger Howarth). Next week, she will have to reconcile with herself when a decision needs to be made.

Carly (Laura Wright) is fit to be tied. She has had enough of Jax (Ingo Rademacher) and the secret about Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) being alive. Sonny (Maurice Benard) is not okay with her keeping something from him, and even Jason (Steve Burton) knows Carly is in trouble.

Next week on General Hospital, Carly makes her point with Jax about what is going on. She is done and he needs to figure something out because she will no longer continue lying to her husband. Sonny is in a bad place with everything happening with Mike (Max Gail).

Laura (Genie Francis) is going to try to get to the bottom of Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez) and her bodyguard. She is going to press the issue, believing it is more of a coping mechanism than an actual person her granddaughter talked to. Eventually, the truth will be coming out, especially with tensions rising among various parties.

Another holiday week is going to cause some interruptions. December 31 will be an encore episode from 2017. January 1 is preempted due to sports coverage on ABC.

Regular episodes will be airing on Monday, Thursday, and Friday.

As 2020 draws near, several of the longer storylines are rumored to be coming to a close. Things will begin winding down, and, eventually, Michael (Chad Duell) will be reunited with his son and Nikolas will be outed and living in Port Charles without having to hide.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.