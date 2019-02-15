General Hospital spoilers for next week: Cam blows up, Ava and Carly tangle, Lulu gets a surprise call

Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Carly (Laura Wright) on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of ABC’s soap tease that outrage is the name of the game as hotheads flare up faster than a grease fire at a BBQ.

The case against Franco (Roger Howarth) is unraveling fast as suspicions about what seems to be a slam dunk case arise. Nonetheless, Franco is not sure if he wants to do what it takes to exonerate himself.

What we can tell you is that Nina (Michelle Stafford) has no such reservations about herself. Next week she tells the world something she may live to regret.

Someone else who’s guilty of TMI is D.A. Margaux (Elizabeth Hendrickson).

Meanwhile, Ryan (Jon Lindstrom) makes another rash move as he gets more and more desperate and dangerous. Let’s just say that he is large and in charge next week.

First, the devilish killer has a surprise for his beloved, Ava (Maura West). Is it a trick or a treat? Be sure to tune in and find out.

Later the evil twin pays a visit to the good twin, Kevin (Jon Lindstrom). Let’s just say that it isn’t to wish him a happy birthday.

Ryan is all meanness and nails as he threatens his own flesh and blood once again. Is it just me or is anyone else incredulous that no one at Ferncliff has an inkling that Kevin is really Ryan? Or wait, is it Ryan that’s Kevin? Anyway, it’s hard to believe that Kevin hasn’t outsmarted the staff already.

Ava also has a meet and greet with her eternal enemy Carly (Laura Wright). These two wild cats have a go at each other in a battle that you won’t want to miss.

Speaking of wild cats, whatever will CarSon do about their bun in the oven?

Meanwhile, Lulu (Emme Rylan) gets an intriguing call while Cam (William Lipton) is once again — wait for it — livid! Still, there’s something charming about a kid who cares so much about his family and friends. He just needs to take a deep breath before he reacts!

Thank goodness his mom has plenty of strong shoulders to lean on, and next week Liz (Rebecca Herbst) calls on a good friend and colleague for help. Will her new hubby Franco be jealous? Be sure to tune in and find out!

General Hospital airs weekdays during the day on ABC.