General Hospital spoilers for next week: Brad needs help, Kim comes unglued, and Sonny springs into action

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of ABC’s soap tantalize that some unexpected alliances are renewed, a new romance sizzles, and a handsome mobster is pressured.

Brad (Parry Shen) is back on the canvas next week, as he must account for his actions. If he just stayed out of trouble, he wouldn’t have to do the apology tour. However, later in the week, the scoundrel gets some much-needed assistance.

Kim (Tamara Braun) is also conflicted. Ever since Frew (Roger Howarth) emerged from Franco’s being, she and everyone else have had to adjust to a new normal.

Next week, she finds herself torn in two directions and in the end she will be positively devastated.

At the same time, her love connection Julian (William deVry) gets some input from his sister Ava (Maura West). Should he be taking advice from her? Perhaps going directly to the new psychic Chelsea (Jen Ray) would be more expedient.

Julian must also deal with nervous Brad and his guilty conscience.

But, Julian has more important matters to attend to, namely his ex, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn). You’ll recall him calling her perfect more than once last week, has his opinion of her changed? Hardly! Julexis seems destined to be more than ever.

That beautiful couple Dustin (Mark Lawson) and Lulu (Emme Rylan) meet again. What do you think, is he good enough for Lulu and a suitable replacement for Dante (Dominic Zamprogna)?

Everyone is telling her to move on with her life, but that may not be as easy as it seems. Is Dustin hiding a secret?

Someone full of secrets is Hayden (Rebecca Budig). She’s already lied once to Finn (Michael Easton) telling him a kid’s drawing was her nephew’s. In an unexpected move, she acts rather kindly to someone, smoothing back her scales for once.

Will Dev (Ashton Arbab) be the undoing of Sonny (Maurice Benard)? Sonny must find the teen before all heck breaks loose.

Sign up now for your General Hospital news alerts!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.