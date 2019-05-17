General Hospital spoilers for next week: Bobbie speaks up, Laura’s plan stuns, and Margaux confronts Sonny

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of ABC’s soap tease that the drama is just beginning in Port Charles as the Nurses Ball continues and several mysteries take a sinister turn.

Ava’s (Maura West) big deception starts to take a toll on her. Could she really be developing weird and misplaced feelings for Kevin (Jon Lindstrom)? Oh what a tangled web we weave when first we practice to deceive!

Laura (Genie Francis) manages to confab with Margaux (Elizabeth Hendrickson) about the craziness enveloping the town. Laura has a shocking plan, but the D.A. is not impressed. I think mayor trumps D.A.?

Meanwhile, Margaux will have a tense moment with Sonny (Maurice Benard), although that’s all these two ever shared. Whatever happened to the sizzling romance the writer’s teased?

The spark may still be alive and viable now that Jax (Ingo Rademacher) is back in town. As Sonny grows unhappy with his rival’s presence, he may make a move he regrets.

Brucas is out and about, with Brad (Parry Shen) going to a strange fellow for guidance. No, not Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin) this time around. Someone much more familiar and involved in his deception. With all of Brad’s covert sneakiness, it won’t take long for Lucas (Ryan Carnes) to put two and two together. Is this the beginning of the end for the baby switch riddle?

Explosive show spoilers reveal that Fair Samantha (Kelly Monaco) finds herself in a situation in which she is powerless. Next week, Jason (Steve Burton) gets an urgent call for help. Does it have to do with extricating Sam from a perilous situation?

Good news for fans of the incomparable nurse Bobbie (Jacklyn Zeman) as we will get to see her dispense some sage advice as only she can.

Now that Peter (Wes Ramsey) and Maxie (Kirsten Storms) are a couple, look for soapy complications to follow!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.