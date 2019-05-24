General Hospital spoilers for next week: Ava finds a friend, Willow gets back up, and Drew makes a decision

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of ABC’s soap tease that tons of torment is in store for your favorite Port Charles residents. Will a devil save an angel? Who steps up to support a grieving lady who could use a friend?

First of all, be aware that this will be a short week. General Hospital will not air an original episode on Monday, May 27. Instead, fans will be treated to an encore episode originally aired on April 2.

As the week dawns, Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin) is still alive in spite of doing his best to annoy everyone in town. The cad has the nerve to play both ends against the middle, further teeing off anyone within a 25-mile radius. Is it possible TPTB think he’s just too good a villain to do away with?

Poor, poor Ava (Maura West). There’s nowhere to go but up now that her life has been destroyed nine ways to Sunday. Luckily there’s someone in town who has a good heart and a strong shoulder. Tell me why Scott (Kin Shriner) is still single?!

Meanwhile, Monica (Leslie Charleson) has a heart to heart with Drew (Billy Miller). There is a lot of sadness going around Port Charles following Oscar’s (Garren Stitt) passing. Worldly-wise Monica gives Drew exactly what he needs to start the healing process.

Margaux (Elizabeth Hendrickson) is a cipher if there ever was one. Next week she has a dilemma—will she turn to the dark side?

On a brighter note, Nina (Michelle Stafford) has a lovely lunch with someone near and dear to her.

No, she’s not supping with Willow (Katelyn MacMullen)! Nonetheless, Willow will meet up with a friendly face.

Will Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) make it through May Sweeps?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.