General Hospital spoilers for next week: Ava and Nina catfight, Laura is stunned, Oscar has second thoughts

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of ABC’s sudser tease that conflict and emotions run high in Port Charles, even though it is a short week due to holiday scheduling.

Next week GH will not be on the air Friday November 23. On Thursday November 22, the soap will air a special repeat episode from November 27, 2000. Faithful fans will remember that this was the very first Thanksgiving that CarSon enjoyed together, so it is definitely a must-see moment. Keep in mind, at that time Sarah Brown was portraying Carly. GH is set to resume at its regular time on Monday November 26.

Next week family drama is on tap as highlights and lowlights pervade the lives of your favorite characters. On Monday get set for a warm and fuzzy feeling as Monica (Leslie Charleson) devotes her day to Oscar (Garren Stitt). By the end of the week Oscar has conflicting feelings about his choices. Will he decide that his life is worth living?

But on the cold and prickly side of things, Oscar’s parents go to war. What makes Kim (Tamara Braun) turn against Drew (Billy Miller)? Be sure to tune in and find out!

Elsewhere, Laura (Genie Francis) stumbles as she picks the wrong moment to take action.

And what could set Nina (Michelle Stafford) off? Ava (Maura West) of course! These two fierce ladies tangle next week and the gloves definitely come off as they go at each other.

Before this marquee event takes place however, look for Ava to have a wild moment with Franco (Roger Howarth). What could she possibly have to say to him in an attempt to sway his mind?

Could it be that Stella (Vernee Watson) is having second thoughts about her war against Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry)? Explosive show spoilers tease that everyone’s favorite aunt may be thawing, as Jordan gets a stunning surprise.

General Hospital airs weekdays during the day on ABC.