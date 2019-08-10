General Hospital spoilers: Finola Hughes announces her return as Anna

General Hospital fans have reason to cheer as one of GH’s most beloved characters is set to return to the canvas very soon. Finola Hughes informed fans on social media that she’s back on set and taping, so it’s just a matter of time before super spy Anna Devane pops back up in Port Charles.

The only question is, will she like what she sees when she returns? Anna left her beau Finn (Michael Easton) behind in a bid to get to the bottom of her very complicated past. Of course, super spies have complicated lives, it goes with the territory, but a certain female complication has arrived in town and may give Anna a run for her money.

Hayden (Rebecca Budig) is a brunette minx and one that Finn couldn’t resist at one time. Of course, there’s the matter of their secret baby, which may be out in the open by the time Anna returns. If Finn learns he’s a dad, that might color his decision to be with Hayden versus Anna. Of course, no one is sure what Hayden has to spill about that.

Although Hayden swore she was over Finn, she recently revealed her true feelings after accidentally drinking a truth serum infused cocktail. Girlfriend never got over those baby blue eyes, and she let Finn know it in no uncertain terms.

Explosive show spoilers reveal that next week Finn has second thoughts about his refusal of her intentions, and asks to meet with her. Uh oh. Is this the beginning of the end for Fanna? Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) may hope so!

A lot can happen between now and Anna’s arrival. Would you rather see Finn with Hayden, a wild-eyed vixen who has put him through Hades and back, or straight-shooting Anna who has always had his back?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.