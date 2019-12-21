General Hospital spoilers: Claudette returns to spice things up

General Hospital has been mentioning Claudette (Bree Williamson) a lot lately. It ramped up when Griffin (Matt Cohen) popped back into Port Charles for a hot second.

With things heating up between Lulu (Emme Rylan) and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart), the rumblings about a possible return for the blonde vixen have been kicked into high gear.

Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez) has been in some sticky situations over the last few months including being kidnapped by Cassandra Pierce (Jessica Tuck) and her jump into the harbor to prove that her bodyguard was very much real to her pesky brother.

Given that Valentin has now decided that Lulu is unfit and wants a court battle over Charlotte, Curtis (Donnell Turner) has been enlisted to find Claudette. General Hospital viewers know that when he is tasked with something, the results are usually good.

Bree Williamson

• Claudette (General Hospital, 2016)

• Jessica Buchanan/Bess/Tess/Wes (One Life to Live, 2003 – 12) pic.twitter.com/V8NVxXZKN0 — merry alyssmas ❄️ (@donnaandharvey) June 27, 2016

Remember, Curtis was all in while trying to finding Nina’s (Cynthia Watros) daughter. He covered all of his bases, which is why there was such discord following the truth coming to light.

Speculation is that Valentin may not be Charlotte’s father. Could Claudette come back to Port Charles with a bombshell that will make him wish she did kill herself instead of disappearing a few years back?

The clues have been stacking up in favor of a return. February sweeps are just a few weeks away and after the holiday break at General Hospital, those scenes will likely begin to tape. November sweeps were mediocre at best, so will the next installment fair better?

No confirmation has come about Claudette returning to Port Charles, but the likelihood is good. The recent conversations about her, the custody battle that is gearing up, and all of the drama surrounding Valentin appear to be hints at what’s to come.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.