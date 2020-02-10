General Hospital spoilers: Anna is cornered and Valentin pulls his gun

Subscribe to our General Hospital newsletter!

General Hospital is heating up now that the episodes have reached the point where February sweeps begin. After nearly a week of un-aired episodes, due to the impeachment trial preemption, things are picking up.

As viewers wait for Peter (Wes Ramsey) to get what he deserves for his part in Jason’s (Steve Burton) disappearance and the shooting of Andre Maddox (Anthony Montgomery) and presumed death of Drew (Billy Miller), there will be some drama for a couple.

Anna is implicated in keeping Peter safe

Finn (Michael Easton) and Anna (Finola Hughes) have been together for a while and had plans to marry. Things may be thwarted now because of her need to protect Peter.

General Hospital spoilers reveal that FAnna runs into trouble this week, and things don’t look good for a long term romance.

Not only will Finn confront his lady love, but Robert (Tristan Rogers) will be there to question his former lover as well. There has been speculation that the two men will team up to help put Peter away for his crimes and save Anna in the process.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Jason will be talking to Finn this week. After he spent last week talking to Sam about the issues in his relationship, Anna was alerted that he may have tipped Jason’s wife off about Peter.

With JaSam working on getting their life back in order, things are going to get complicated.

Valentin is out for revenge and Jax is in the crossfire

Nina (Cynthia Watros) and Jax (Ingo Rademacher) have been toying with a romance since he landed back in Port Charles last May. She was blown away by him at the Nurses Ball, and now, he is the one who has been there for her when she needed someone.

Faced with losing everything, Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) is ready to fight back. He is out on bond and wants Nina back. Despite all of his misguided attempts to give her everything she wants, he cannot accept that she is moving on.

It looks like Valentin will be reckless this week on General Hospital when he pulls a gun in Jax’s office.

Dustin (Mark Lawson) is also there, and he may jump in to save Jax, causing himself to be shot. The gun held by Valentin goes off, but killing the Australian businessman makes no sense.

After all of the prep work they did with Lulu (Emme Rylan) bein worried about Dustin being a hero last week, having him shot would make the most sense.

Port Charles is in shambles, and with everything going on, the drama is at an all-time high.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.