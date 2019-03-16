General Hospital spoilers: Alex is headed back to Port Charles to stir up trouble

By Tiffany Bailey

16th March 2019 12:38 PM ET

General Hospital is giving Finola Hughes another shot at playing dual roles. This week, not only will she be in the role of Anna Devane, but Alex Marick as well. Everything ties into the research and testing done by Dr. Cabot regarding the memory transfers.

Anna has been insistent that she knows what happened with the memory transfer between her and Alex. In fact, she even called Andre Maddox (Anthony Montgomery) to help figure things out. While he wasn’t able to tell her everything, he was able to confirm that there were some memories implanted into her that belonged to Alex and give her access to the files he had from the initial project.

Alex returns to Port Charles

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Alex will be seen this week. Finola Hughes will be playing dual roles as the story unfolds. Finn (Michael Easton) will work on getting her blindness corrected while Alex works on trying to plant seeds of doubt in his head about his future with Anna. Could she stir the pot enough to cause the demise of Finn and her sister?

There has been a lot of speculation that maybe Peter (Wes Ramsey) is actually Alex’s son. When it was revealed that Anna had a child with Faison (Anders Hove), many General Hospital viewers were up in arms because history was being rewritten. As Alex departs Port Charles, she makes a comment that sends Anna into a tailspin of doubt about her life.

Where did Alex come from?

Back in 1999, Alex Marick was introduced on All My Children. The backstory played out there, even bringing Anna over to Port Charles for a while. It was shocking to learn there were twin sisters, especially with their personalities being so vastly different.

In 2017, Alex pretended to be Anna on General Hospital. It wasn’t caught for a few weeks, but when it was revealed, viewers believed that may have been the last time anyone saw Alex. Now, she will be back in Port Charles to stir up more trouble before leaving town quickly.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.