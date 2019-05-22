General Hospital speculation: Who kills Shiloh?

General Hospital fans smell a whodunit coming for slimy Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin), and as usual, there are many, many suspects to choose from! Let’s take a look at the illustrious list of possible killers.

Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) has got to be ranked high on the list of people wanting to take down the Dawn of Day leader. She was a prime victim of his, and when he confronts her over keeping a baby secret, he ramps up her anxiety. After nosy Nina (Michelle Stafford) spills that Willow has a child, Shiloh puts two and two together.

Spoilers reveal that Lucas Jones (Ryan Carnes) will soon get a clue. We presume it’s about the baby he’s been deluded into thinking is legally his, and not how he never should have married bad boy to the core Brad Cooper (Parry Shen) in the first place. Apparently, Lucas figures out the Willow-Wiley connection, giving him a reason to want Shiloh out of the picture.

Of course, Brad is a loose cannon. He’s done some low down things in the past, so don’t count out murder to keep his family safe. Of course, if it’s Brad who does the dirty deed, he’s so bumbling and fumbling it will probably be an accident!

And then there’s most of the Corinthos clan. Where to start? Kristina (Lexi Ainsworth) was duped and wants her spilled secrets back. Of course, if she hadn’t been so headstrong to begin with, she wouldn’t be in this fix.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) would love to put Shiloh in his place. He corners the cad at the Nurses Ball and tells him to back off his family. His warning is ominous and overheard!

Would Michael (Chad Duell) be capable of offing the sleazeball who terrorized his sister? You bet he would!

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) is always a prime candidate to do anything crazy and rash. She saw Kristina at a low, low, point because of Shiloh, and she is a very protective mama bear.

Who puts Shiloh in his place? Be sure to tune in and find out!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.