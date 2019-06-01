General Hospital speculation: Is Finola Hughes leaving GH?

General Hospital fans will be without a critical source of light this summer, and it has nothing to do with overcast skies. Finola Hughes will be off screen and out of Port Charles as Anna for the time being!

Each year Finola takes an extended vacation, and this time around, we will see her last on Friday, May 31 before she bids adieu to her adopted hometown. Anna tells Finn (Michael Easton) that she must go to Zurich to see her twin, Alex, to sort out their swapped memories mess.

In her absence, however, Finn will be plenty occupied. He has Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) to deal with, and she will need plenty of attention no matter how her condition resolves. Finn is a very dedicated doctor, and taking care of his patients will become a priority with his current lady love out of town.

What worries Fanna fans is that his old lady love will soon be on the radar! Hayden (Rebecca Budig) will no doubt spice up his life upon her return, but the question is — what will she want, if anything, from Finn? Will she ask to see his lizard, Roxy?

Although Finn has pledged his life to Anna, things can (and do!) turn around on a dime in soapland. Who knows what kind of mischief and mayhem will transpire while Anna is gone. Will this be a case of out of sight out of mind, or one of absence makes the heart grow fonder?

Time will tell, but Finn and Anna have been breath of fresh air for General Hospital fans. Their unlikely pairing has been sexy and fun, and this just isn’t a good time for Finola Hughes to take her extended vacation — not that any time would be good. Let’s just hope that Anna returns sooner rather than later, and to fewer, not more complications.

Fun fact: Finola Hughes debuted on General Hospital way back in 1985 and has been thrilling viewers ever since!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.