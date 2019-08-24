General Hospital Scott Baldwin: Get to know Kin Shriner

General Hospital fans have enjoyed watching Kin Shriner play Scott Baldwin off and on for decades now, but how much do you really know about this epically talented actor we’ve watched grow up on the show?

If you thought you were seeing double in the past, that was no mirage, Kin has a twin brother, Wil. We’ll stay away from the good twin, bad twin jokes that are a soap staple, and assume that both Shriner twins are ideal and far from any soapy stereotype imaginable.

The New York native was born December 6, 1953. He debuted on General Hospital in 1977, but in the intervening years added his talents to several other daytime dramas.

Shriner was cast as Jeb Hampton on the NBC soap Texas where he remained for about a year. He was also seen as Dr. Brian Carrey on CBS’ daytime drama The Bold and the Beautiful, from 1994 to 1995.

Scott Baldwin returned to Port Charles in 1997, but it was on General Hospital’s spin-off series, Port Charles.

From there, he joined the cast of The Young and the Restless as Harrison Bartlett, was seen on As the World Turns as Keith Morrissey, and briefly filled in as Jeffrey Bardwell on The Young and the Restless. Shriner came back to General Hospital in 2013. Whew, that’s quite a soap resume!

Shriner’s real-life love, Trish Ramish, made a cameo appearance this year on General Hospital playing the part of a Nurses’ Ball coordinator.

General Hospital fans who are wondering why Scott is walking with a cane these days should know that the actor is doing well now, but recently had foot surgery. In fact, he returned to the show immediately after and needed a scooter to get around.

Congratulations on your 40+ years on GH Kin Shriner, the legendary show would not have been the same without you!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.