General Hospital recap: Shiloh goes free, Jason is ready to kill, and Alexis makes plans

General Hospital continues to push Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin) and his groupies front and center, while a couple of couples have heartfelt talks about the future on Tuesday.

Neil (Joe Flanigan) and Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) had more to talk about than her existential neurosis. She has been pulled into the extended Shiloh mess via the baby switch. She tells the shrink that she plans to do what she can to protect baby Wiley.

Elsewhere, Maxie (Kirsten Storms) and Peter (Wes Ramsey) talk about their relationship status. How long is she willing to put up with his reluctance to fully commit? Apparently forever! Sweet Maxie tells him that his lack of experience is no problem, she has enough for both of them.

Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) learns the awful news that Shiloh is free. But at least it’s from her hunky boyfriend Chase (Josh Swickard). She really did hit the lottery with this one!

Willow immediately knows something is wrong, and he tells her that mom Harmony (Inga Cadranel) took the fall for Shiloh, allowing the cad to walk free. Yep, she said she was the one who drugged the initiates, and the cuffs came off Shiloh in a flash. Now what?

Well, the Corinthos family has trouble digesting the news that Shiloh isn’t in jail where he belongs.

Kristina (Lexi Ainsworth) tells Sonny (Maurice Benard) to back off where the cult leader is concerned, she can handle him. Uh oh, what could wrong here?

Of course, Jason (Steve Burton) wants to handle the puppet master in his own Stone Cold way. He starts shouting that he’s ready to rid Port Charles of Shiloh without any hesitation.

With Willow, Jason, Kristina, Sonny, Alexis, and plenty of others ready to make Shiloh a dead man walking, who will pull the trigger first?

