General Hospital recap: Kim wants a baby, Margaux propositions Drew, and Peter has a party

Today’s General Hospital recap is full of sizzling hot drama including hookups and mysterious phone calls. Let’s not waste a single minute getting to all of the action that’s fit to print!

Julian (William deVry) continues to stay with Kim (Tamara Braun) after her return from where she and Drew (Billy Miller) took Oscar’s (Garren Stitt) ashes. After he was kind enough to bring by burgers from Charlie’s on Monday’s episode, Drew left them to be alone, and it’s a good thing he did!

That’s because Kim made a shocking proposal to Julian—let’s make a baby together! Of course, she is still in grief over losing Oscar, and it may be her raw emotion talking.

For his part, Drew meets with Margaux (Elizabeth Hendrickson). He too is propositioned but in an entirely different manner.

Lulu (Emme Rylan) continues on her quest to expose an online gigolo who is robbing dates. What could go wrong? It’s not like her “investigations” have turned out to be great successes in the past!

Poor Joss (Eden McCoy) needs help getting over her grief stemming from Oscar’s death. Carly (Laura Wright) suggests counseling, and it is a better idea than having a séance which Joss tried to no avail.

Maxie’s (Kirsten Storms) surprise birthday party for Peter (Wes Ramsey) takes place. What’s next in her plan to make up for his missed childhood? A puppy and a trip to Disneyland?

As soon as she gets the chance, Maxie makes her case for bringing back Dante (Dominic Zamprogna). Despite the fact he is getting much-needed treatment and may not be ready to return, Maxie is on a mission.

Mac (John J. York) and Felicia (Kristina Wagner) listen as she makes her case to reunite Lante. Now that Mac is acting as temporary police commissioner, will he go the extra mile to make it happen?

He has agreed to step in while Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) recuperates from her kidney transplant, and whenever has been able to say no to Maxie?

Be sure to tune in to find out what happens next!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.