General Hospital: Haley Pullos is playing Molly to perfection

General Hospital fans have watched Molly (Haley Pullos) grow up on the ABC soap, but the character is seen infrequently these days. Perhaps that’s why viewers flocked online to search for who is now playing Molly after Pullos appeared in Tuesday’s episode looking a bit different to some.

Rest assured, that was Haley Pullos! Looking as beautiful as ever, the young actress appeared a little more mature and polished, with her hair and makeup a little different than we’re used to seeing.

Molly and her boyfriend TJ (Tajh Bellow) had a scene at the Metro Court in which they discussed the future. It was an apt conversation as both are moving on in life, with TJ now working at the hospital.

He questions if the law is really the right career for her, even if it is for her mom, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn).

Fans know that Molly has always been mature for her age, and lord knows, the most responsible of all of the Davis girls, including Alexis herself. She’s always wanted to be a writer, and fans have gotten used to her brainy quotes and level-headed logic.

Wise Molly responds to TJ that writers are usually broke, and lawyers are usually not! In the end, Molly seems to have made her decision.

Publisher and business titan, Peter (Wes Ramsey) is there and she walks right up to him and asks for a job. You go, girl!

Peter knows talent when he sees it and tells her to investigate the Cassadine family background. And so, the die was cast. Let’s hope Molly has more sense and sensibility than Lulu (Emme Rylan) when it comes to journalism.

On General Hospital, Molly is growing up and is no longer the little girl we remember. But, she most definitely is still being played by the uber-talented and equally gorgeous Haley Pullos.

Fun fact: Haley Pullos was nominated for a 2015 Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Molly.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.